Bitcoin Scam: ED Raids Karnataka Congress Leaders State Govt Awaits Official Word

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Responding cautiously, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state government is awaiting official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following extensive raids on the properties of Congress MLA and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Chairman NA Harris, his children and party leaders in various locations in the state.

“Our MLA N.A. Harris' two children were raided by the ED. We do not know the details. After the investigation, the ED will issue a statement or press release, and only then will we know what the raids were about and what they have found. Until then, any statement from us would be irrelevant,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the state government would wait for official details from the central agency before drawing any conclusions. The minister also noted that the state Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged Bitcoin scam is in its final stage.

The ED on Tuesday concluded searches after nearly 21 hours of operations in connection with an alleged Bitcoin-linked money laundering case. Raids were carried out at several properties linked to Congress leaders across Karnataka, including multiple locations in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara said the searches included premises linked to the MLA's children, but the government does not yet have clarity on the nature or outcome of the action.

“Since this involves international aspects, a lot of information must be collected before submitting the report. A charge sheet will have to be filed,” he said.

Addressing concerns over delays, Parameshwara said the investigation should not be rushed at the cost of accuracy.

“Rather than calling it a delay, the SIT must continue its probe until all facts are established. It may appear slow on the surface, but the matter is technical, and gathering evidence takes time,” he added.

He further said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that the report be submitted at the earliest, with instructions to file an interim charge sheet soon.

On whether the ED had sought information from the state government, Parameshwara said he could not confirm.

“If the information has been taken from a department, I cannot comment. If it pertains to the same case, it may have been shared; if it is a different matter, that is separate. The ED will have to clarify this,” he said.

Responding to suggestions that the raids could be linked to the influence of certain individuals, he said the facts would emerge through due process.