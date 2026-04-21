Lagos Free Zone, CEVA Logistics Announce Strategic Joint Venture To Enhance Integrated Logistics In West Africa

In line with their shared vision to drive growth and innovation in West Africa, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) ( ) and CEVA Logistics have announced the signing of a Joint Venture (JV) agreement. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing integrated logistics solutions in Nigeria and the broader West Africa region.

The agreement, which has been approved by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) of Nigeria, was formally signed recently. CEVA Logistics will hold a majority stake in the newly established joint venture.

This collaboration brings together CEVA Logistics' extensive global network and expertise with Lagos Free Zone's strategic location and infrastructure. The JV establishes the first global logistics leader-operated warehouse within Lagos Free Zone, home to Nigeria's Lekki Deep Sea Port. This facility positions importers to seamlessly access West African markets, particularly multinational manufacturers serving the region. Speaking on the strategic joint venture, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja said,“This partnership with CEVA Logistics underscores our commitment to creating a one-stop solution for manufacturing and trade businesses in Nigeria. By integrating Lekki Port, reliable industrial infrastructure, and efficient logistics solutions, we are building a logistics hub for West Africa. Collaborating with CEVA, a global leader in logistics, strengthens our ability to deliver on this vision.”

Ladoja noted that Lekki Port, with its modern infrastructure, serves as a critical entry point for goods entering West Africa. Importers leveraging the free zone warehouse facilities at Lekki Port will benefit from duty-free exports to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) markets, creating a streamlined and cost-effective logistics solution.

She added that the advantage is further reinforced by the Lagos Free Zone Green Channel - a Nigeria Customs Service–approved logistics corridor launched in February 2026 that enables cargo to move directly between Lekki Port and Lagos Free Zone in hours rather than days, significantly reducing demurrage costs and giving manufacturers the supply chain predictability needed to compete in time-sensitive regional markets.

In his remarks, the Vice President, Air and Ocean Product at CEVA IMEA, Jean-Baptiste Rambaud, stated,“We are proud to partner with Lagos Free Zone in this strategic venture. Our targeted investments in Nigeria reflect our commitment to providing uninterrupted logistics services to our global clients exporting to West Africa, including ECOWAS. This free zone warehouse is the final piece in creating a seamless logistics journey for goods and products from around the world to West Africa.”

Rambaud disclosed that the partnership will mark a new phase of enhanced logistics solutions, leading to a seamless journey for global trade in West Africa, a region with its dynamic and youthful population that represents a key growth market for global manufacturers, especially in the FMCG sector. The logistics journey to this region requires a deep understanding of trade lanes, local port operations, and customs procedures. By combining CEVA Logistics' global capabilities with Lagos Free Zone's integrated infrastructure, the JV will enable businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring a seamless journey for goods from global origins to West African destinations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Lagos Free Zone (LFZ).

About Lagos Free Zone:

Promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, Lagos Free Zone is the first privately-held deep sea port-based free trade zone in Nigeria. Centrally located in Lagos State, the commercial hub of West Africa's largest economy, the zone covers an area of 860 hectares. It is fully equipped with world-class infrastructure, a single window clearance for ease of doing business, and is home to Lekki Deep Sea Port, which allows for access to regional and international markets. LFZ aims to be the preferred industrial hub in West Africa with world-class infrastructure and is currently home to global brands like ADM, Tata International, Kellogg's, Colgate, Arla, Dufil, Lekki Port among others as its current tenants.