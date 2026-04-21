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Iran Says Defused Three Undetonated US-Made 2,000-lb Bombs
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its discovery and neutralization unit successfully defused three unexploded American-manufactured MK-84 aircraft bombs found in the country's western territory.
A state broadcaster, citing the IRGC, confirmed that the ordnance was located and rendered safe in Lorestan province.
The MK-84 is a formidable 2,000-pound (900 kg) munition capable of gouging craters as deep as 11 meters (36 feet) into the earth upon impact — underscoring the severity of the threat posed had the bombs detonated.
The discovery comes against a backdrop of sharply heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 — an offensive that prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and other regional nations hosting US military assets.
Active hostilities have since been paused after Washington and Tehran reached a two-week, Pakistan-mediated ceasefire agreement on April 8 — a truce now set to expire on Wednesday, raising urgent questions over what follows next.
A state broadcaster, citing the IRGC, confirmed that the ordnance was located and rendered safe in Lorestan province.
The MK-84 is a formidable 2,000-pound (900 kg) munition capable of gouging craters as deep as 11 meters (36 feet) into the earth upon impact — underscoring the severity of the threat posed had the bombs detonated.
The discovery comes against a backdrop of sharply heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 — an offensive that prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and other regional nations hosting US military assets.
Active hostilities have since been paused after Washington and Tehran reached a two-week, Pakistan-mediated ceasefire agreement on April 8 — a truce now set to expire on Wednesday, raising urgent questions over what follows next.
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