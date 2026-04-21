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Gunman Kills Canadian Woman at Teotihuacan Pyramids in Mexico
(MENAFN) A Canadian woman was killed on Monday at the Teotihuacan pyramids near Mexico City after an alleged gunman opened fire and later took his own life, according to authorities.
Mexico’s Security Cabinet said on the US social media platform X that several other people were injured during the incident at the well-known tourist destination.
Officials did not provide further details about the suspected attacker or the victim, but confirmed that a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live ammunition were recovered at the scene.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences following the attack and said she had been in contact with the Canadian Embassy regarding the situation. She also instructed the Security Cabinet to carry out a full investigation into the incident.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand described the shooting as “a horrific act of gun violence” and offered condolences to those affected.
“Global Affairs consular officials are in touch to provide assistance,” she said, also thanking Mexican Foreign Affairs official Roberto Velasco Alvarez for what she described as a rapid response and close coordination.
Mexico’s Security Cabinet said on the US social media platform X that several other people were injured during the incident at the well-known tourist destination.
Officials did not provide further details about the suspected attacker or the victim, but confirmed that a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live ammunition were recovered at the scene.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences following the attack and said she had been in contact with the Canadian Embassy regarding the situation. She also instructed the Security Cabinet to carry out a full investigation into the incident.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand described the shooting as “a horrific act of gun violence” and offered condolences to those affected.
“Global Affairs consular officials are in touch to provide assistance,” she said, also thanking Mexican Foreign Affairs official Roberto Velasco Alvarez for what she described as a rapid response and close coordination.
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