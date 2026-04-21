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Fire Breaks Out at Texas Oil Well, Triggering Emergency Response
(MENAFN) A fire erupted at an oil well site near Etoile, Texas, on Tuesday, sparking an immediate emergency response and prompting the evacuation of all on-site personnel, local authorities confirmed.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and multiple first responders were deployed to the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile, after reports of the blaze reached emergency services.
"Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation," the office said in a statement.
As a precautionary measure, authorities also initiated the evacuation of residents along Cr. 561, with officials indicating that additional steps would be determined based on how the situation unfolds.
No injuries or fatalities had been reported at the time of publication.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and multiple first responders were deployed to the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile, after reports of the blaze reached emergency services.
"Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation," the office said in a statement.
As a precautionary measure, authorities also initiated the evacuation of residents along Cr. 561, with officials indicating that additional steps would be determined based on how the situation unfolds.
No injuries or fatalities had been reported at the time of publication.
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