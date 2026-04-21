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Schumer Pushes War Powers Votes on Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday criticized the Trump administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, announcing plans to repeatedly bring war powers legislation to a vote in Congress.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said: "Tomorrow, Senate Republicans will force a fifth vote on our war powers resolution. We will continue to force votes on our resolution every single week that Trump's war continues," signaling an ongoing legislative push to limit executive military authority.
Last week, the Senate rejected a Democratic-led proposal that sought to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out military operations against Iran without explicit congressional approval.
Schumer also accused Trump of lacking a coherent strategy for ending what he described as a “disastrous war of choice,” arguing that the conflict has become increasingly undefined more than seven weeks after it began.
Tensions in the region have escalated since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint military strike against Iran. In response, Tehran carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as regional countries hosting US military installations.
A temporary two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan. Subsequently, US and Iranian officials held direct talks in Pakistan on April 11, but the negotiations ended without agreement. Mediators are now attempting to organize further discussions in Islamabad.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said: "Tomorrow, Senate Republicans will force a fifth vote on our war powers resolution. We will continue to force votes on our resolution every single week that Trump's war continues," signaling an ongoing legislative push to limit executive military authority.
Last week, the Senate rejected a Democratic-led proposal that sought to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out military operations against Iran without explicit congressional approval.
Schumer also accused Trump of lacking a coherent strategy for ending what he described as a “disastrous war of choice,” arguing that the conflict has become increasingly undefined more than seven weeks after it began.
Tensions in the region have escalated since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint military strike against Iran. In response, Tehran carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as regional countries hosting US military installations.
A temporary two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan. Subsequently, US and Iranian officials held direct talks in Pakistan on April 11, but the negotiations ended without agreement. Mediators are now attempting to organize further discussions in Islamabad.
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