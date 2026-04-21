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6.0-Magnitude Quake Rattles Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

6.0-Magnitude Quake Rattles Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara


2026-04-21 04:29:44
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattled eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, sending tremors across multiple areas of East Nusa Tenggara province, officials confirmed.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency placed the quake's epicenter offshore, roughly 67 kilometers (41 miles) northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, according to a state news agency.

Authorities moved swiftly to rule out any tsunami threat following the seismic event.

The most intense shaking was recorded in Atambua, where ground motion reached levels III–IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale. Secondary tremors of moderate intensity were detected in Maumere, while communities across Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende, and surrounding localities experienced lighter seismic activity.

No significant structural damage or casualties had been reported at the time of publication.

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