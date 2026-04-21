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Pakistan Lands USD1B Last Saudi Tranche
(MENAFN) Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves received a critical boost Tuesday as the country's central bank confirmed the arrival of the last installment of a Saudi Arabia-backed $3 billion financial support package.
The State Bank of Pakistan announced via the US social media platform X that Saudi Arabia's Finance Ministry transferred the $1 billion final tranche on April 20.
"This is the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche of $2 billion has already been received in the value date of 15 April 2026," the brief statement added.
The disbursement follows remarks last week by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who noted the fresh funding is supplementary to Riyadh's decision to roll over a separate, pre-existing $5 billion deposit over an extended timeframe — a move seen as providing Islamabad with additional fiscal breathing room.
On the repayment front, Pakistan settled $2.4 billion in debt obligations to the United Arab Emirates last week, with a further $1 billion expected to be cleared before month's end.
Media previously reported that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are jointly expected to deliver up to $5 billion in combined assistance to help Pakistan stabilize its reserves and meet external payment commitments before June.
Despite the incoming support, reserve pressures persist, with officials cautioning that climbing import costs could erode balances further without continued fresh inflows. Total liquid foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $20.5 billion — $15 billion held by the central bank and $5.44 billion distributed across commercial banks.
The State Bank of Pakistan announced via the US social media platform X that Saudi Arabia's Finance Ministry transferred the $1 billion final tranche on April 20.
"This is the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche of $2 billion has already been received in the value date of 15 April 2026," the brief statement added.
The disbursement follows remarks last week by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who noted the fresh funding is supplementary to Riyadh's decision to roll over a separate, pre-existing $5 billion deposit over an extended timeframe — a move seen as providing Islamabad with additional fiscal breathing room.
On the repayment front, Pakistan settled $2.4 billion in debt obligations to the United Arab Emirates last week, with a further $1 billion expected to be cleared before month's end.
Media previously reported that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are jointly expected to deliver up to $5 billion in combined assistance to help Pakistan stabilize its reserves and meet external payment commitments before June.
Despite the incoming support, reserve pressures persist, with officials cautioning that climbing import costs could erode balances further without continued fresh inflows. Total liquid foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $20.5 billion — $15 billion held by the central bank and $5.44 billion distributed across commercial banks.
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