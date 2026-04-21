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Erdogan Reaffirms School Safety as Top Government Priority in Turkey
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that safeguarding schools is a top government priority, insisting that authorities will not compromise on the issue of student safety.
Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said that addressing violence requires a broad and coordinated approach that considers influences ranging from family environments to exposure on digital platforms, as well as stronger institutional coordination.
“The more accurately we identify the factors fueling the culture of violence, the more successful we will be in the treatment process,” he said.
He added that the government intends to expand its monitoring and response capabilities in digital spaces, including increased use of artificial intelligence to strengthen oversight online.
“We will further strengthen our visible and invisible presence in the dark corners of the internet by also benefiting from artificial intelligence,” he said.
His remarks came in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on Wednesday at a middle school in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, where an 8th-grade student opened fire, killing nine people and injuring 13 others.
Erdogan also highlighted plans to deepen coordination between educational institutions and law enforcement agencies, along with the development of new operational frameworks aimed at improving school safety and prevention measures.
Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said that addressing violence requires a broad and coordinated approach that considers influences ranging from family environments to exposure on digital platforms, as well as stronger institutional coordination.
“The more accurately we identify the factors fueling the culture of violence, the more successful we will be in the treatment process,” he said.
He added that the government intends to expand its monitoring and response capabilities in digital spaces, including increased use of artificial intelligence to strengthen oversight online.
“We will further strengthen our visible and invisible presence in the dark corners of the internet by also benefiting from artificial intelligence,” he said.
His remarks came in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on Wednesday at a middle school in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, where an 8th-grade student opened fire, killing nine people and injuring 13 others.
Erdogan also highlighted plans to deepen coordination between educational institutions and law enforcement agencies, along with the development of new operational frameworks aimed at improving school safety and prevention measures.
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