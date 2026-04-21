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US Military Reports Significant Casualties in Operation Against Iran
(MENAFN) Defense Department figures indicate that 415 members of the US armed forces have been injured since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, according to data released on Monday.
The same data also shows that 13 US service members have lost their lives during the ongoing escalation.
Tensions across the region have intensified since February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated strike against Iran. That operation reportedly resulted in more than 1,300 fatalities, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as nearby states hosting US military assets.
A temporary ceasefire was introduced on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan.
Subsequently, Washington and Tehran engaged in uncommon direct negotiations in Pakistan on April 11. However, those discussions concluded without reaching any agreement. Efforts are now underway by mediators to organize another round of talks in Islamabad.
The same data also shows that 13 US service members have lost their lives during the ongoing escalation.
Tensions across the region have intensified since February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated strike against Iran. That operation reportedly resulted in more than 1,300 fatalities, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as nearby states hosting US military assets.
A temporary ceasefire was introduced on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan.
Subsequently, Washington and Tehran engaged in uncommon direct negotiations in Pakistan on April 11. However, those discussions concluded without reaching any agreement. Efforts are now underway by mediators to organize another round of talks in Islamabad.
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