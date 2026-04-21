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Cuba, US Hold Talks in Havana Amid Rising Tensions Over Energy Blockade
(MENAFN) Cuban and United States delegations recently held discussions in Havana amid heightened political friction, as tensions persist alongside continued US pressure policies toward the island, including an ongoing energy blockade that Cuban authorities say has significantly affected national supply needs.
According to reports, Alejandro Garcia del Toro, who serves as deputy director general for US affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Monday that the meeting did take place and described its tone positively. He stated that “the entire exchange took place in a respectful and professional manner.”
Del Toro emphasized that Cuba’s primary concern during the talks was the lifting of what it describes as an energy blockade, arguing that it places unjust economic pressure on the entire population. He characterized the measure as a form of coercion affecting the country’s access to fuel imports and said it also reflects broader pressure on sovereign nations engaged in international trade.
“The removal of the energy blockade against the country was a top priority for our delegation. This act of economic coercion is an unjustified punishment against the entire Cuban population. It is also a form of global blackmail against sovereign states, which have every right to export fuels to Cuba under the rules that govern free trade,” he said.
Without identifying specific officials, he noted that the US representation included deputy-level officials from the State Department, while Cuba’s delegation was led by representatives at the vice ministerial level within the foreign ministry.
He further indicated that the discussions did not involve fixed deadlines or rigid demands framed as ultimatums, suggesting a more open-ended exchange between both sides.
At the same time, relations between Washington and Havana remain strained, with continued rhetoric from US leadership intensifying pressure on Cuba, including remarks interpreted as hinting at potential military options as part of a broader policy stance toward political change on the island.
According to reports, Alejandro Garcia del Toro, who serves as deputy director general for US affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Monday that the meeting did take place and described its tone positively. He stated that “the entire exchange took place in a respectful and professional manner.”
Del Toro emphasized that Cuba’s primary concern during the talks was the lifting of what it describes as an energy blockade, arguing that it places unjust economic pressure on the entire population. He characterized the measure as a form of coercion affecting the country’s access to fuel imports and said it also reflects broader pressure on sovereign nations engaged in international trade.
“The removal of the energy blockade against the country was a top priority for our delegation. This act of economic coercion is an unjustified punishment against the entire Cuban population. It is also a form of global blackmail against sovereign states, which have every right to export fuels to Cuba under the rules that govern free trade,” he said.
Without identifying specific officials, he noted that the US representation included deputy-level officials from the State Department, while Cuba’s delegation was led by representatives at the vice ministerial level within the foreign ministry.
He further indicated that the discussions did not involve fixed deadlines or rigid demands framed as ultimatums, suggesting a more open-ended exchange between both sides.
At the same time, relations between Washington and Havana remain strained, with continued rhetoric from US leadership intensifying pressure on Cuba, including remarks interpreted as hinting at potential military options as part of a broader policy stance toward political change on the island.
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