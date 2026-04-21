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UN Council Denounces Deadly Strike on Peacekeepers in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned an attack targeting peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, which left one soldier dead and three others injured.
Council members reiterated their backing for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and urged all sides to ensure the protection of its personnel and facilities. They emphasized the importance of safeguarding the mission’s operational freedom in line with international law, while avoiding any actions that could endanger peacekeepers or obstruct their duties.
The statement referred to the UN peacekeeping mission deployed in southern Lebanon, commonly known as UNIFIL.
The incident occurred Saturday, when a French member of the force was killed and three others were wounded during the assault.
"Peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack," the Security Council said.
The council also called for a prompt investigation by the United Nations, stressing the need to identify those responsible and ensure accountability without delay.
According to UNIFIL, an inquiry has already been initiated after one of its positions “came under small-arms fire from non-state actors” in the southern village of Ghanduriyah.
The group Hezbollah denied any role in the incident, expressing surprise at what it described as premature accusations. It added that some parties were quick to assign blame “while remaining silent during Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces.”
Council members reiterated their backing for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and urged all sides to ensure the protection of its personnel and facilities. They emphasized the importance of safeguarding the mission’s operational freedom in line with international law, while avoiding any actions that could endanger peacekeepers or obstruct their duties.
The statement referred to the UN peacekeeping mission deployed in southern Lebanon, commonly known as UNIFIL.
The incident occurred Saturday, when a French member of the force was killed and three others were wounded during the assault.
"Peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack," the Security Council said.
The council also called for a prompt investigation by the United Nations, stressing the need to identify those responsible and ensure accountability without delay.
According to UNIFIL, an inquiry has already been initiated after one of its positions “came under small-arms fire from non-state actors” in the southern village of Ghanduriyah.
The group Hezbollah denied any role in the incident, expressing surprise at what it described as premature accusations. It added that some parties were quick to assign blame “while remaining silent during Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces.”
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