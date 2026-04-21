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Mexico Seeks Clarification After Fatal Incident from Anti-Drug Operation
(MENAFN) The Mexican government has asked US authorities for details regarding the deaths of two American embassy officials who died shortly after a counter-narcotics operation, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the state of Chihuahua, where the two US personnel were killed alongside the head of the State Investigations Agency (AEI) and another Mexican agent following an operation in the region.
Addressing the situation, Sheinbaum stated that federal authorities had not been informed in advance, explaining: “We were not aware of it. It was a decision by the government of Chihuahua,” she said during a press briefing. She further emphasized the lack of coordination, adding: “We had no knowledge of any direct collaboration between the state of Chihuahua and personnel from the US Embassy in Mexico.”
The operation reportedly took place in El Pinal, a remote mountainous area in Chihuahua, where local authorities conducted raids on facilities believed to be used for drug production, according to reports.
Following the operation, a vehicle carrying the US officials, along with the AEI director and the Mexican agent, plunged into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of all four individuals.
Sheinbaum noted that her administration is seeking comprehensive information from both regional authorities and Washington, stating: “We are requesting all the information from the government of Chihuahua and also from the United States government, and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Jauregui Moreno rejected claims that Mexican agents were directly involved in the operation. He indicated that they had instead been in a nearby area conducting drone training exercises.
Reaffirming Mexico’s stance on sovereignty, Sheinbaum stressed that the country does not engage in joint security operations with the United States. Moreno echoed this position, stating: “We are very respectful of this country’s sovereignty and of the non-intervention of any agents who are not nationals directly in these types of operations, although there is cooperation in other programs given that this is a border state,” he said.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the state of Chihuahua, where the two US personnel were killed alongside the head of the State Investigations Agency (AEI) and another Mexican agent following an operation in the region.
Addressing the situation, Sheinbaum stated that federal authorities had not been informed in advance, explaining: “We were not aware of it. It was a decision by the government of Chihuahua,” she said during a press briefing. She further emphasized the lack of coordination, adding: “We had no knowledge of any direct collaboration between the state of Chihuahua and personnel from the US Embassy in Mexico.”
The operation reportedly took place in El Pinal, a remote mountainous area in Chihuahua, where local authorities conducted raids on facilities believed to be used for drug production, according to reports.
Following the operation, a vehicle carrying the US officials, along with the AEI director and the Mexican agent, plunged into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of all four individuals.
Sheinbaum noted that her administration is seeking comprehensive information from both regional authorities and Washington, stating: “We are requesting all the information from the government of Chihuahua and also from the United States government, and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Jauregui Moreno rejected claims that Mexican agents were directly involved in the operation. He indicated that they had instead been in a nearby area conducting drone training exercises.
Reaffirming Mexico’s stance on sovereignty, Sheinbaum stressed that the country does not engage in joint security operations with the United States. Moreno echoed this position, stating: “We are very respectful of this country’s sovereignty and of the non-intervention of any agents who are not nationals directly in these types of operations, although there is cooperation in other programs given that this is a border state,” he said.
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