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Russia Dispatches Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon

Russia Dispatches Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon


2026-04-21 04:17:32
(MENAFN) A Russian aircraft loaded with over 27 tons of humanitarian supplies departed for Lebanon Monday night, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry announced Tuesday.

According to a ministry statement, the cargo comprises mobile power stations, food supplies, tents, blankets, and sleeping equipment destined for Lebanon.

"On board the ministry's Il-76 aircraft are more than 27 tons of cargo: mobile power stations, food supplies, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows," it said.

The relief operation was authorized directly by President Vladimir Putin and carried out under the directive of Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, the ministry confirmed.

The flight is set to serve a dual purpose — on its return leg from Beirut to Moscow, the aircraft will repatriate Russian nationals and their family members back to the country, the statement added.

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