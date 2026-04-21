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Iran Refuses to Have Discussions with US Amid Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran has dismissed the possibility of engaging in negotiations with the United States while facing pressure, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stating Monday that discussions cannot take place “under the shadow of threats.”
Ghalibaf, who has been closely involved in the diplomatic efforts, strongly condemned Donald Trump over the decision to enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. According to statements from Tehran, this action breaches an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
Posting on the platform owned by X, Ghalibaf accused Trump of attempting to pressure Iran, asserting that the US president aimed to turn negotiations "into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering." He added that Iran has readied alternative military strategies in case the two-week ceasefire, reportedly mediated by Pakistan, expires later this week.
On Sunday, Trump indicated that US officials would travel to Islamabad for potential discussions. However, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed participation and have insisted that the blockade must first be lifted.
These developments come as US naval forces continue restricting ships moving in and out of Iranian ports, a measure in place since the previous week. Tehran has repeatedly described the blockade as a violation of the ceasefire terms.
Trump also warned that Washington could strike Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not agree to US conditions for ending the conflict. This warning has heightened uncertainty, particularly with the ceasefire set to expire Tuesday evening Washington time.
Concerns over maritime activity have further escalated. Although Iran had initially announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was open to shipping, it reversed that decision the following day, once again limiting vessel traffic. As stated by reports, Iranian state media attributed the move to Washington’s failure to uphold its commitments.
Earlier diplomatic efforts saw Pakistan host senior US and Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11–12. The meeting marked the first direct high-level engagement between the two countries since diplomatic relations were cut in 1979, but, according to reports, it concluded without any meaningful progress.
Ghalibaf, who has been closely involved in the diplomatic efforts, strongly condemned Donald Trump over the decision to enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. According to statements from Tehran, this action breaches an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
Posting on the platform owned by X, Ghalibaf accused Trump of attempting to pressure Iran, asserting that the US president aimed to turn negotiations "into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering." He added that Iran has readied alternative military strategies in case the two-week ceasefire, reportedly mediated by Pakistan, expires later this week.
On Sunday, Trump indicated that US officials would travel to Islamabad for potential discussions. However, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed participation and have insisted that the blockade must first be lifted.
These developments come as US naval forces continue restricting ships moving in and out of Iranian ports, a measure in place since the previous week. Tehran has repeatedly described the blockade as a violation of the ceasefire terms.
Trump also warned that Washington could strike Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not agree to US conditions for ending the conflict. This warning has heightened uncertainty, particularly with the ceasefire set to expire Tuesday evening Washington time.
Concerns over maritime activity have further escalated. Although Iran had initially announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was open to shipping, it reversed that decision the following day, once again limiting vessel traffic. As stated by reports, Iranian state media attributed the move to Washington’s failure to uphold its commitments.
Earlier diplomatic efforts saw Pakistan host senior US and Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11–12. The meeting marked the first direct high-level engagement between the two countries since diplomatic relations were cut in 1979, but, according to reports, it concluded without any meaningful progress.
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