Rockwell Automation / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Rockwell Automation to Demonstrate Cloud‐Connected Factory Design and Industrial Operations with AWS at Hannover Messe 2026

21.04.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

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DUSSELDORF, Germany, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will demonstrate new approaches to factory design and industrial operations at Hannover Messe 2026, highlighting how cloud‐connected data, digital twins, autonomous systems and industrial AI can work together to support more flexible, resilient manufacturing. The joint demonstrations will run 20-24 April at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) booth in Hall 15, Stand D76.



The presentations combine Rockwell's industrial automation, factory design software and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with AWS cloud and analytics capabilities, illustrating how manufacturers can connect physical operations with cloud‐based intelligence to gain deeper visibility and drive continuous optimization. As part of the demonstration, Amazon's Global Engineering Services team will show how it uses Rockwell's Emulate3DTM dynamic digital twin software to create digital twins of fulfillment and industrial environments. Digital twin models enable teams to evaluate layouts and operational sequences early in the design phase, including physics-based simulation that connects to programmable logic controllers (PLCs), to complete testing and commissioning activities more efficiently. The digital twin is used pre-launch to test designs without physical hardware and discover errors before commissioning and then again post-launch to validate performance. "Manufacturers are being asked to operate with greater agility while managing increased complexity across production and logistics," said Felix Tang, senior manager strategic partnerships, Rockwell Automation. "By combining our industrial automation and domain expertise with AWS, we're showing how manufacturers can connect data from machines, robots and material flow into a shared foundation that supports smarter decision‐making at scale." In collaboration with Amazon and AWS, Rockwell will show how digital twin environments can be deployed using a cloud-based architecture on AWS. The approach reflects how manufacturers can use cloud infrastructure to support distributed factory design and commissioning activities. The companies will also show autonomous operations enabled by mobile robots. Industrial operations have traditionally relied on fragmented data from production equipment, material handling systems and enterprise applications. This lack of integration makes it difficult to understand how decisions in one area, such as logistics or workforce deployment, impact overall performance. At Hannover Messe, Rockwell and AWS will show how these challenges can be addressed through a connected, cloud‐based scenario, using a simplified production logistics workflow to represent real‐world operations. While AMRs from OTTO, a Rockwell Automation company, manage material movement, a humanoid robot will demonstrate human‐centric tasks such as handling materials and engaging with visitors. Together, these systems generate operational data that can be aggregated through Rockwell software and securely connected to AWS, enabling insights beyond the factory floor across production, logistics and workforce activities. The display highlights a shared data foundation, where data from autonomous systems is captured once and reused across monitoring, analytics and optimization workflows. By combining autonomous robotics, industrial software and cloud‐based analytics and AI, the demonstration shows how manufacturers can remove silos and shift from reactive to more adaptive, data‐driven operations. In addition to existing offerings, Rockwell plans to make selected industrial software applications available through AWS Marketplace, including:

Emulate3D – Software used to develop digital twins for virtual factory design and commissioning activities

OTTO Fleet Manager – Software used to manage and monitor autonomous mobile robot fleets FactoryTalk Optix – A visualization and integration platform supporting HMI, IIoT and edge‐based applications Attendees interested in seeing these innovative solutions from Rockwell and AWS can register for a free ticket to Hannover Messe. About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit . Logo -



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