Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Viromed Medical AG starts production of the OEM version of ViroCAP® for HELLMUT RUCK GmbH

21.04.2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG starts production of the OEM version of ViroCAP® for HELLMUT RUCK GmbH

Exclusive partnership in podiatry opens access to more than 120,000 customers Further international sales cooperations in preparation Rellingen, 21 April 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, is starting production of the OEM version of ViroCAP® for HELLMUT RUCK GmbH (“RUCK”), thereby putting the partnership announced in November 2025 into operational practice. Under this cooperation, RUCK will market the innovative cold plasma medical device exclusively in podiatry in Europe, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The device will be produced as a proprietary OEM version in accordance with RUCK's design specifications. The product name ViroCAP® will remain unchanged. With the start of production, the collaboration reaches an important milestone. With more than 120,000 customers, RUCK is one of the leading companies in the podiatry market in Europe. In addition, through the RUCK Akademie, the company has a distinguished education and training platform for podiatry and foot care, which further underlines RUCK's strong market position in the professional environment. Uwe Perbandt, Member of the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG, says:“We are very proud to have an exclusive partnership with such a renowned company as HELLMUT RUCK GmbH and to now bring it to life operationally. RUCK's quality along the entire value chain - from the academy to marketing and sales - has impressed me greatly. With the start of production of the OEM version of ViroCAP® for RUCK, we are consistently continuing our growth strategy.” In addition, Viromed is working on further international sales cooperations. In recent weeks, the decisive course has been set for another exclusive sales cooperation in selected markets. The planned agreement with a strong provider covers the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and is intended to address both human medicine and veterinary medicine in attractive regional markets. About Viromed Medical AG Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential. Contact Viromed E-Mail:... Press contact E-Mail:... 21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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