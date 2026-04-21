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Russia Finishes Evacuation of Staffs from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has completed the evacuation of its personnel from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, its head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
Likhachev stated that more than 600 employees have been moved to Russia since the start of military operations, while a small number of staff remain on site.
“We have completed the evacuation. More than 600 people have been evacuated since the start of military operations and brought to Russia. The personnel are now resting and recovering. Only volunteers remain at the site. That is 20 people at the Bushehr NPP site and 4 people in Tehran itself,” he said during a briefing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
According to him, the remaining personnel include 20 volunteers stationed at the Bushehr facility and four individuals in Tehran.
Russia and Iran signed an agreement in 1995 for construction of Bushehr’s first reactor, which began operations in 2011. In 2014, both sides agreed to build two additional reactors at the site.
Rosatom began evacuating staff last month amid rising regional tensions following military strikes on Iran, which Moscow says prompted safety concerns at the facility.
Iran has since carried out retaliatory attacks and imposed restrictions on maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating regional instability.
Likhachev stated that more than 600 employees have been moved to Russia since the start of military operations, while a small number of staff remain on site.
“We have completed the evacuation. More than 600 people have been evacuated since the start of military operations and brought to Russia. The personnel are now resting and recovering. Only volunteers remain at the site. That is 20 people at the Bushehr NPP site and 4 people in Tehran itself,” he said during a briefing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
According to him, the remaining personnel include 20 volunteers stationed at the Bushehr facility and four individuals in Tehran.
Russia and Iran signed an agreement in 1995 for construction of Bushehr’s first reactor, which began operations in 2011. In 2014, both sides agreed to build two additional reactors at the site.
Rosatom began evacuating staff last month amid rising regional tensions following military strikes on Iran, which Moscow says prompted safety concerns at the facility.
Iran has since carried out retaliatory attacks and imposed restrictions on maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating regional instability.
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