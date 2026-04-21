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Iran’s Leader Cites Mistrust, Mixed US Signals Ahead of New Talks Round
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday pointed to what he called “mistrust” toward the United States and “contradictory signals from American officials” as efforts continue to initiate a second round of talks aimed at ending the war.
“Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue,” Pezeshkian said following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that an agreement with Iran would be signed “today” in Islamabad, Pakistan.
The Iranian president’s comment came amid uncertainty over the timeline referenced by Trump.
Trump also warned that if no agreement was reached, he would “blow up every single power plant and bridge in Iran.”
Pezeshkian responded by saying: “Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov(ernment) conduct remains, while unconstructive and contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message.”
“They (US) seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force,” he added in a post on the US social media platform X.
His remarks followed a phone call between Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, and Trump, in which the Strait of Hormuz blockade was reportedly discussed as an obstacle to negotiations with Iran.
The waterway has remained largely restricted since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
“Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue,” Pezeshkian said following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that an agreement with Iran would be signed “today” in Islamabad, Pakistan.
The Iranian president’s comment came amid uncertainty over the timeline referenced by Trump.
Trump also warned that if no agreement was reached, he would “blow up every single power plant and bridge in Iran.”
Pezeshkian responded by saying: “Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov(ernment) conduct remains, while unconstructive and contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message.”
“They (US) seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force,” he added in a post on the US social media platform X.
His remarks followed a phone call between Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, and Trump, in which the Strait of Hormuz blockade was reportedly discussed as an obstacle to negotiations with Iran.
The waterway has remained largely restricted since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
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