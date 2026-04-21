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Lebanon, Israel Are Set for Second Washington Meeting as Talks Continue
(MENAFN) A second meeting between Lebanon and Israel will take place in Washington on Thursday, with formal details to be announced later, a senior Lebanese official said Monday.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “a second meeting with Israel will be held in Washington on Thursday,” adding that “details will be announced officially at a later time.”
Earlier the same day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa. The two discussed developments following last week’s Lebanese-Israeli meeting at the US State Department and efforts to uphold the ceasefire, according to the presidency.
The first meeting of this level in 43 years, held last Tuesday, saw the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington agree to begin direct peace negotiations, with the venue and date to be determined later.
An Israeli TV Channel reported that a second round of talks is scheduled for Thursday in Washington, involving Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Maouad.
Aoun also announced Monday that a delegation led by Ambassador Simon Karam will take part in bilateral negotiations with Israel, though no date was specified.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “a second meeting with Israel will be held in Washington on Thursday,” adding that “details will be announced officially at a later time.”
Earlier the same day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa. The two discussed developments following last week’s Lebanese-Israeli meeting at the US State Department and efforts to uphold the ceasefire, according to the presidency.
The first meeting of this level in 43 years, held last Tuesday, saw the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington agree to begin direct peace negotiations, with the venue and date to be determined later.
An Israeli TV Channel reported that a second round of talks is scheduled for Thursday in Washington, involving Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Maouad.
Aoun also announced Monday that a delegation led by Ambassador Simon Karam will take part in bilateral negotiations with Israel, though no date was specified.
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