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Macron Slams US Blockade, Iran Response as Mutual Mistake
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday criticized the recent rise in tensions in the Persian Gulf, describing both the US decision to maintain a naval blockade and Iran’s reversal of its “open strait” stance as a “mistake on both sides.”
Speaking at a joint press conference in Gdansk, a Polish Baltic port city, alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Macron voiced concern over the deteriorating maritime situation after reports that the US would continue restricting vessels linked to Tehran, despite a brief diplomatic opening last Friday.
“It is likely that, following the US decision to maintain a targeted blockade on Hormuz in particular—affecting all those with ties to Iran—the Iranian authorities have changed their initial position,” Macron said.
“I believe this is a mistake on both sides,” he added.
Macron urged a return to what he called the “Friday decisions,” referring to a short-lived breakthrough that temporarily reopened the strategic waterway.
“Everything must be settled via diplomacy. Everyone must return to calm,” he said.
He also called for efforts toward a “lasting peace through negotiations on nuclear and ballistic missile issues,” instead of continued military pressure.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Gdansk, a Polish Baltic port city, alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Macron voiced concern over the deteriorating maritime situation after reports that the US would continue restricting vessels linked to Tehran, despite a brief diplomatic opening last Friday.
“It is likely that, following the US decision to maintain a targeted blockade on Hormuz in particular—affecting all those with ties to Iran—the Iranian authorities have changed their initial position,” Macron said.
“I believe this is a mistake on both sides,” he added.
Macron urged a return to what he called the “Friday decisions,” referring to a short-lived breakthrough that temporarily reopened the strategic waterway.
“Everything must be settled via diplomacy. Everyone must return to calm,” he said.
He also called for efforts toward a “lasting peace through negotiations on nuclear and ballistic missile issues,” instead of continued military pressure.
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