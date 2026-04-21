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EU Moves to Fully Resume Cooperation Agreement with Syria
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Monday proposed fully reinstating the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement, indicating a renewed phase in relations between Brussels and Damascus.
In a statement, the Commission said the revised approach is intended to support a “peaceful and inclusive, Syria-led transition,” address humanitarian challenges, and help advance Syria’s economic recovery.
The proposal follows earlier remarks in January by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who outlined a new framework for engagement with Syria.
Originally established in 1978, the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement was partially suspended in 2011 after the EU cited systematic repression and serious human rights violations under the Assad administration.
The agreement provides a structure for economic and social cooperation, including the removal of customs duties on most Syrian industrial exports to the EU and the prohibition of quantitative trade restrictions between the two sides.
The latest initiative comes after the EU’s decision in May 2025 to lift economic sanctions on Syria, as well as von der Leyen’s visit to Damascus earlier this year.
During that visit, she set out three pillars for renewed relations: a political partnership framework, expanded trade and economic cooperation, and a financial assistance package of about €620 million ($729 million) covering 2026–2027.
In a statement, the Commission said the revised approach is intended to support a “peaceful and inclusive, Syria-led transition,” address humanitarian challenges, and help advance Syria’s economic recovery.
The proposal follows earlier remarks in January by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who outlined a new framework for engagement with Syria.
Originally established in 1978, the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement was partially suspended in 2011 after the EU cited systematic repression and serious human rights violations under the Assad administration.
The agreement provides a structure for economic and social cooperation, including the removal of customs duties on most Syrian industrial exports to the EU and the prohibition of quantitative trade restrictions between the two sides.
The latest initiative comes after the EU’s decision in May 2025 to lift economic sanctions on Syria, as well as von der Leyen’s visit to Damascus earlier this year.
During that visit, she set out three pillars for renewed relations: a political partnership framework, expanded trade and economic cooperation, and a financial assistance package of about €620 million ($729 million) covering 2026–2027.
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