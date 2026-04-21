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Russia, Iran FMs Hold Phone Talks on Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held urgent talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi by telephone on Monday, as mounting tensions threatened to unravel a fragile ceasefire between Tehran and Washington set to expire Wednesday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi used the call to brief Lavrov on Iran's stance toward alleged violations of the truce, pointing the finger squarely at Washington and Tel Aviv.
"Abbas Araghchi informed Sergey Lavrov of the Islamic Republic's position regarding ceasefire violations committed by the United States, including an illegal naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and a seizure of an Iranian container ship," the ministry said.
Moscow responded by reiterating its call for strict adherence to the ceasefire terms as originally brokered and publicly outlined by Pakistani mediators. Diplomatic restraint, the Russian side warned, remains critical to preventing the conflict from spiraling beyond control.
"The importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the situation from escalating uncontrollably and avoiding a relapse into armed confrontation was emphasized," the ministry said.
Russia also renewed its offer to serve as a facilitator in bridging differences between Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf — a role Moscow has actively sought to cultivate amid the widening regional crisis.
"The Iranian side, for its part, reaffirmed its readiness to take all necessary steps to ensure unimpeded passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the aforementioned waterway," the ministry added.
The high-level exchange came as the two-week ceasefire entered its final days under severe strain. The weekend saw a sharp deterioration after US forces seized an Iranian cargo vessel and Tehran responded by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — a move that sent oil prices sharply higher and rattled global futures markets.
Amid the turmoil, Iran is weighing a US peace proposal delivered during a recent visit by Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei — even as Tehran has shown reluctance to dispatch a delegation to Islamabad for a second round of formal peace negotiations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi used the call to brief Lavrov on Iran's stance toward alleged violations of the truce, pointing the finger squarely at Washington and Tel Aviv.
"Abbas Araghchi informed Sergey Lavrov of the Islamic Republic's position regarding ceasefire violations committed by the United States, including an illegal naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and a seizure of an Iranian container ship," the ministry said.
Moscow responded by reiterating its call for strict adherence to the ceasefire terms as originally brokered and publicly outlined by Pakistani mediators. Diplomatic restraint, the Russian side warned, remains critical to preventing the conflict from spiraling beyond control.
"The importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the situation from escalating uncontrollably and avoiding a relapse into armed confrontation was emphasized," the ministry said.
Russia also renewed its offer to serve as a facilitator in bridging differences between Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf — a role Moscow has actively sought to cultivate amid the widening regional crisis.
"The Iranian side, for its part, reaffirmed its readiness to take all necessary steps to ensure unimpeded passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the aforementioned waterway," the ministry added.
The high-level exchange came as the two-week ceasefire entered its final days under severe strain. The weekend saw a sharp deterioration after US forces seized an Iranian cargo vessel and Tehran responded by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — a move that sent oil prices sharply higher and rattled global futures markets.
Amid the turmoil, Iran is weighing a US peace proposal delivered during a recent visit by Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei — even as Tehran has shown reluctance to dispatch a delegation to Islamabad for a second round of formal peace negotiations.
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