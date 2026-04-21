Rahul Gandhi Should Not Be Taken Seriously: NDA Leaders Hit Back At Lop Over Remarks On Nitish Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) NDA leaders on Tuesday reacted sharply over remarks made by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi regarding Bihar's political developments and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with some leaders saying his statements reflect a lack of seriousness and clarity in political understanding.

Reacting strongly to Gandhi's statements, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary questioned the clarity and seriousness of the Congress leader's comments.

He said,“What does Rahul Gandhi say and what does it mean? Till today, the country has not been able to understand it. A person who is said to oppose women's reservation, who does not understand the difference between the government and the nation, who is not serious about politics, and who does not know the limits of parliamentary decorum, should not be taken seriously by anyone...”

In a separate response, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also rejected Gandhi's allegation that Nitish Kumar resigned under pressure from the BJP. Responding to the charge, he said,“Rahul Gandhi is a leader of the Congress Party. The party has a history of pressuring people to get work done, and this reflects its mindset. However, no pressure was put on anyone in this case. Nitish Kumar made this decision on his own...”

The political confrontation follows Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Nitish Kumar during a rally in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where he accused the veteran Bihar leader of being“compromised” and alleged that the BJP had gained control over him. Gandhi claimed that Nitish Kumar's political position weakened after his resignation as Chief Minister and subsequent move to the Rajya Sabha.

He said,“Look at what has recently happened in Bihar. The chief minister of Bihar has been removed and a BJP man placed there. Why? Because the chief minister of Bihar is compromised. He did not say a word and he silently went to the Rajya Sabha.”

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, resigned on April 14, shortly after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state. His resignation and the political shift in Bihar have since triggered a sharp exchange of allegations between the Congress and the BJP-led alliance, further intensifying the pre-election political atmosphere.