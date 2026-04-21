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Over 14,000 Users Worldwide Affected by X Outage
(MENAFN) Elon Musk's social media platform X was struck by a widespread technical disruption on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the service, data from outage tracking platform Downdetector revealed.
Reports of failure began flooding in at 1705 GMT, with more than 14,000 users logging complaints within a short window. The feed and timeline bore the heaviest brunt of the breakdown, accounting for 48% of all reported issues, while app-related failures made up 33% and website access problems contributed a further 12%.
Downdetector, which aggregates data exclusively from voluntary user submissions, noted that the true scale of the disruption is likely broader than its figures reflect — meaning the actual number of those affected could be significantly higher.
Reports of failure began flooding in at 1705 GMT, with more than 14,000 users logging complaints within a short window. The feed and timeline bore the heaviest brunt of the breakdown, accounting for 48% of all reported issues, while app-related failures made up 33% and website access problems contributed a further 12%.
Downdetector, which aggregates data exclusively from voluntary user submissions, noted that the true scale of the disruption is likely broader than its figures reflect — meaning the actual number of those affected could be significantly higher.
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