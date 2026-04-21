Lulu Supports Humanitarian Efforts With QR125,000 'Shop & Donate' Contribution
Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket has contributed QR125,000 to Qatar Charity (QC) as part of its ongoing efforts to support humanitarian initiatives.
The donation was made through LuLu's annual 'Shop & Donate' campaign, held during the holy month of Ramadan, in collaboration with Qatar Charity's 'Charity Partner' (CP) Programme.
The cheque was presented by Shanavas P M, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, to Amer Mohammed AlBesiri, Deputy Director of Donor Relations at Qatar Charity.
The handover ceremony was held at the LuLu Regional Office on D-Ring Road.
Shanavas P M said initiatives like 'Shop & Donate' give LuLu customers the opportunity to take part in meaningful humanitarian contributions.
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