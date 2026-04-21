Afghanistan Secure Membership In International Industrial Exhibition

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says that during a trilateral meeting between the trade ministers of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and the deputy minister of Kyrgyzstan, an agreement was reached on Afghanistan's membership in the International Industrial Exhibition.

In a statement, the MoCI said the meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Industrial Exhibition and was attended by Nooruddin Azizi, the Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Askandar Isengeldiyevich Asylkulov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the statement, the meeting focused on facilitating transit and trade, particularly Afghan export goods destined for Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Afghanistan's membership in the International Industrial Exhibition.

The statement added that, at the conclusion of the meeting, a joint working group was established to further facilitate transit, trade and Afghan exports. An agreement was also reached on Afghanistan's membership in the International Industrial Exhibition.

It is worth noting that the International Industrial Exhibition was previously held with the participation of Central Asian countries, Russia and Belarus. With Afghanistan now joining the exhibition, the country's industrial companies will be able to showcase their products internationally and benefit from membership privileges.

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