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Israel’s Fresh Strikes on Southern Lebanon Injure Six
(MENAFN) Six people were wounded Monday after an Israeli airstrike hit a town in southern Lebanon, in a fresh violation of a US-brokered ceasefire that has struggled to hold since its announcement.
The National News Agency, citing the country's Health Ministry, reported that the strike struck the town of Qaqqaiyat al-Jisr in the Nabatieh district, rattling a region already on edge amid mounting fears over the durability of the truce.
The attack comes against the backdrop of a devastating Israeli offensive that has raged across Lebanon since March 2, leaving a trail of destruction that Lebanese authorities say has claimed the lives of roughly 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and forced over 1 million residents from their homes.
The strike deals a further blow to a ceasefire personally announced by US President Donald Trump just last Thursday — a 10-day halt to hostilities between Lebanon and Israel that was widely welcomed but has since shown signs of fragility on the ground.
Monday's attack is the latest in a series of incidents threatening to unravel the agreement before it can take root, intensifying pressure on Washington to enforce the terms of a truce it publicly championed less than a week ago.
The National News Agency, citing the country's Health Ministry, reported that the strike struck the town of Qaqqaiyat al-Jisr in the Nabatieh district, rattling a region already on edge amid mounting fears over the durability of the truce.
The attack comes against the backdrop of a devastating Israeli offensive that has raged across Lebanon since March 2, leaving a trail of destruction that Lebanese authorities say has claimed the lives of roughly 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and forced over 1 million residents from their homes.
The strike deals a further blow to a ceasefire personally announced by US President Donald Trump just last Thursday — a 10-day halt to hostilities between Lebanon and Israel that was widely welcomed but has since shown signs of fragility on the ground.
Monday's attack is the latest in a series of incidents threatening to unravel the agreement before it can take root, intensifying pressure on Washington to enforce the terms of a truce it publicly championed less than a week ago.
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