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Canada’s Carney Forges Deeper Hungary Relations
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney moved swiftly to forge closer ties with Hungary's newly elected leader Peter Magyar on Monday, extending congratulations on what he called a "decisive" election victory and signaling a fresh chapter in bilateral relations.
The two leaders connected by phone in what marked one of Magyar's first high-level diplomatic exchanges since his win. A readout from the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa captured the spirit of the call: "As NATO Allies, commercial partners, and with over 320,000 Canadians of Hungarian heritage, the prime ministers underscored the strength and immense potential of the Canada-Hungary relationship."
Talks centered on broadening cooperation across trade, commerce, and energy — areas of growing strategic relevance as Canada intensifies its engagement with the European Union. On defence, the two sides went further, and the statement noted that they "emphasised closer collaboration on security and defence, including in defence procurement through the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative."
The conflict in Ukraine also featured prominently in their discussion, with both leaders stressing "the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace" and committing to maintaining close and ongoing contact.
Magyar's ascent to power follows a seismic shift in Hungarian politics. The opposition leader secured a commanding lead over long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Sunday's parliamentary elections, as confirmed by the National Election Office. Facing the verdict of voters, Orbán acknowledged the outcome, declaring: "We will serve our nation from the opposition."
The two leaders connected by phone in what marked one of Magyar's first high-level diplomatic exchanges since his win. A readout from the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa captured the spirit of the call: "As NATO Allies, commercial partners, and with over 320,000 Canadians of Hungarian heritage, the prime ministers underscored the strength and immense potential of the Canada-Hungary relationship."
Talks centered on broadening cooperation across trade, commerce, and energy — areas of growing strategic relevance as Canada intensifies its engagement with the European Union. On defence, the two sides went further, and the statement noted that they "emphasised closer collaboration on security and defence, including in defence procurement through the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative."
The conflict in Ukraine also featured prominently in their discussion, with both leaders stressing "the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace" and committing to maintaining close and ongoing contact.
Magyar's ascent to power follows a seismic shift in Hungarian politics. The opposition leader secured a commanding lead over long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Sunday's parliamentary elections, as confirmed by the National Election Office. Facing the verdict of voters, Orbán acknowledged the outcome, declaring: "We will serve our nation from the opposition."
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