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Gaza Recovery, Reconstruction Needs USD71.4B
(MENAFN) Gaza will need an estimated $71.4 billion over the next decade to recover from 24 months of devastating conflict, according to a comprehensive joint assessment published Monday by the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Bank.
The Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) revealed that of that staggering total, $26.3 billion must be mobilized within the first 18 months alone to restore essential services, rebuild critical infrastructure, and jumpstart economic recovery.
Physical damage to infrastructure across the territory has been valued at $35.2 billion, while broader economic and social losses were assessed at $22.7 billion. The sectors bearing the deepest scars include housing, health, education, commerce, and agriculture.
The scale of destruction is immense: more than 371,888 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, over half of all hospitals have ceased functioning, and nearly every school in the enclave has been wrecked or rendered inoperable.
The report paints a grim economic picture, noting that Gaza's economy has collapsed by 84%. Perhaps most starkly, it estimates that human development in the territory has been rolled back by 77 years — a loss described by assessors as nothing short of catastrophic. Approximately 1.9 million people have been displaced, many of them repeatedly, with more than 60% of the population stripped of their homes.
The assessment further underscored that women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations carry a disproportionately heavy share of the suffering.
Framed as an analytical foundation for early recovery planning, the report aligns with UN Security Council Resolution 2803. Both the EU and the UN stressed that recovery efforts must run alongside continued humanitarian action, extending across both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The two bodies also emphasized that any reconstruction must be Palestinian-led and embedded within a wider political framework oriented toward a two-state solution — contingent on a sustained ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, restored essential services, freedom of movement, sound governance structures, and robust international financial backing.
The Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) revealed that of that staggering total, $26.3 billion must be mobilized within the first 18 months alone to restore essential services, rebuild critical infrastructure, and jumpstart economic recovery.
Physical damage to infrastructure across the territory has been valued at $35.2 billion, while broader economic and social losses were assessed at $22.7 billion. The sectors bearing the deepest scars include housing, health, education, commerce, and agriculture.
The scale of destruction is immense: more than 371,888 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, over half of all hospitals have ceased functioning, and nearly every school in the enclave has been wrecked or rendered inoperable.
The report paints a grim economic picture, noting that Gaza's economy has collapsed by 84%. Perhaps most starkly, it estimates that human development in the territory has been rolled back by 77 years — a loss described by assessors as nothing short of catastrophic. Approximately 1.9 million people have been displaced, many of them repeatedly, with more than 60% of the population stripped of their homes.
The assessment further underscored that women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations carry a disproportionately heavy share of the suffering.
Framed as an analytical foundation for early recovery planning, the report aligns with UN Security Council Resolution 2803. Both the EU and the UN stressed that recovery efforts must run alongside continued humanitarian action, extending across both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The two bodies also emphasized that any reconstruction must be Palestinian-led and embedded within a wider political framework oriented toward a two-state solution — contingent on a sustained ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, restored essential services, freedom of movement, sound governance structures, and robust international financial backing.
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