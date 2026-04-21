Three People Injured And Educational Institution Destroyed In Sloviansk Due To Enemy FAB Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

He stated that the enemy attacked the city's central areas with FAB bombs. The first strike occurred on April 20 at 11:20 p.m., and the second on April 21 at 5:50 a.m.

An educational facility was destroyed.

Three people are known to have been injured. A woman was hospitalized, while her husband and adult son received outpatient treatment.

War update: 174 combat clashes over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 15, Russian troops struck the central part of Sloviansk with FAB-1500 bombs. A children's sports facility, which was a historic site, was destroyed. Five people were injured.