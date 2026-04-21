Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 116 Of 143 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and 143 combat UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk. Approximately 80 of the drones were Shahed-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Air Defense Forces shot down or neutralized 116 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Twenty-two strike UAVs hit 17 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 7 locations.

War update: 174 combat clashes over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole sectors

The attack is ongoing, with enemy drones still in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, 15 people were injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of April 21. Among the wounded are three children: Girls aged 13, 15, and 17. Most of the victims are older adults.