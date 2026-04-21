Education Ministry Signs Deal To Launch Third Cohort Of Khibarat Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has signed a contract to implement the third cohort of the“Khibarat” (Experiences) programme, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop national competencies and enhance the quality of the education system.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry's Training and Development Centre with Raz Development Consultancy, a Riyadh-based firm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia specialising in self-leadership and educational leadership. The company brings extensive experience in professional training, capacity building, and the development of educational standards, in addition to active memberships in several international educational organizations.

The third edition of the“Khibarat” programme targets Qatari teachers of Arabic language and Islamic studies working in government schools across primary, preparatory, and secondary levels, for both male and female educators. The programme aims to enhance participants' professional skills, provide them with regionally grounded international exposure, and enable their participation in local and global educational forums.

A key component of the programme is a six-week field immersion in selected distinguished schools in Riyadh, where participants will gain first-hand insight into best educational practices and innovative teaching experiences. Following the immersion, teachers will be required to design and implement educational projects inspired by their acquired knowledge, tailored to align with Qatar's education system.

The Ministry is expected to announce application criteria and guidelines soon through its official website.