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CENTCOM Reports Commercial Vessels Turned Back Amid Iran Port Blockade
(MENAFN) The United States Central Command stated on Monday that US forces have ordered 27 commercial vessels to reverse course or return to Iranian ports since a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity began on April 13.
This updated figure is slightly higher than earlier reports of 25 vessels and comes shortly after the interception of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, the TOUSKA, in the northern Arabian Sea.
According to reports, the ship was disabled by the US destroyer USS Spruance after its crew reportedly ignored repeated warnings over a six-hour standoff.
CENTCOM’s statement highlights increasing disruption to maritime traffic in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has faced significant interruptions since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran on February 28, as stated by reports.
The ongoing tensions have contributed to instability in global energy transport routes and raised concerns about sustained economic impacts if maritime restrictions continue.
This updated figure is slightly higher than earlier reports of 25 vessels and comes shortly after the interception of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, the TOUSKA, in the northern Arabian Sea.
According to reports, the ship was disabled by the US destroyer USS Spruance after its crew reportedly ignored repeated warnings over a six-hour standoff.
CENTCOM’s statement highlights increasing disruption to maritime traffic in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has faced significant interruptions since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran on February 28, as stated by reports.
The ongoing tensions have contributed to instability in global energy transport routes and raised concerns about sustained economic impacts if maritime restrictions continue.
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