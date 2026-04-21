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US Signals Possible Financial Support for UAE if Iran War Escalates

US Signals Possible Financial Support for UAE if Iran War Escalates


2026-04-21 02:37:28
(MENAFN) The United States has indicated it could provide financial support to the United Arab Emirates if the ongoing conflict involving Iran worsens the Gulf state’s economic outlook, according to comments from a senior White House economic official on Monday.

Speaking to a media outlet, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett described the UAE as “an incredibly valuable ally” and suggested that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would be willing to assist Abu Dhabi if necessary. He noted, however, that a formal currency-swap arrangement would likely not be required.

“The UAE has been an incredibly valuable ally throughout this effort, and I’m sure the Treasury secretary will make every effort to help them out, should that be necessary,” Hassett said, while adding that he had not directly discussed the matter with Bessent.

He also indicated that such financial assistance would probably not be needed.

The remarks came after reporting by the Wall Street Journal that UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama had held discussions in Washington with US Treasury and Federal Reserve officials about possible financial support options, including a currency-swap line.

According to that report, UAE officials raised the possibility of requiring economic assistance despite the country having so far avoided the most severe impacts of the regional conflict involving Iran.

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