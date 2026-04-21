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Pakistan, Iran Foreign Ministers Speak Again as US-Iran Talks Efforts Continue
(MENAFN) Top diplomats from Pakistan and Iran held their second phone conversation in as many days on Monday, as diplomatic activity increases ahead of a potential second round of negotiations involving the United States.
According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stressing the importance of maintaining dialogue to address outstanding issues and support regional stability.
Dar reportedly highlighted the need for continued engagement “at the earliest” in order to reduce tensions and promote peace in the region.
The latest exchange follows a similar call between the two officials a day earlier, as diplomatic efforts accelerate in parallel with preparations for possible talks in Islamabad.
Reports also indicate that a US delegation led by JD Vance has departed for Pakistan to prepare for discussions with Iranian representatives, although Tehran has not yet confirmed whether it will participate in the proposed negotiations.
The broader diplomatic push comes after Pakistan facilitated an initial round of US–Iran talks earlier in April following a temporary ceasefire agreement, which is expected to expire midweek.
In addition, Pakistani sources said Islamabad expects further developments related to the status of the Strait of Hormuz following recent high-level discussions between Pakistani military leadership and US officials, signaling ongoing behind-the-scenes mediation efforts.
According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stressing the importance of maintaining dialogue to address outstanding issues and support regional stability.
Dar reportedly highlighted the need for continued engagement “at the earliest” in order to reduce tensions and promote peace in the region.
The latest exchange follows a similar call between the two officials a day earlier, as diplomatic efforts accelerate in parallel with preparations for possible talks in Islamabad.
Reports also indicate that a US delegation led by JD Vance has departed for Pakistan to prepare for discussions with Iranian representatives, although Tehran has not yet confirmed whether it will participate in the proposed negotiations.
The broader diplomatic push comes after Pakistan facilitated an initial round of US–Iran talks earlier in April following a temporary ceasefire agreement, which is expected to expire midweek.
In addition, Pakistani sources said Islamabad expects further developments related to the status of the Strait of Hormuz following recent high-level discussions between Pakistani military leadership and US officials, signaling ongoing behind-the-scenes mediation efforts.
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