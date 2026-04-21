Kota Coaching Student Kabir Chhillar Secures AIR 1 In JEE Main 2026 With Perfect 300/300

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of JEE Main 2026, with Kabir Chhillar securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 by achieving a perfect score of 300 out of 300. A classroom student based in Kota, Kabir has been preparing for the examination over the past two years. He had also secured a 100 percentile score in the January session, demonstrating consistent top performance.

Originally from Gurugram, Kabir credited his success to disciplined preparation, conceptual clarity, and the guidance of his teachers, along with strong family support.

“Working hard in the right direction is most important. I focussed on understanding concepts, made short notes, and revised regularly,” Kabir said.

Several other students also secured top ranks in JEE Main 2026: Yashvardhan Kadwasra (AIR 11), from Sri Ganganagar, relied on a mix of self-study and online coaching. Yashvardhan attributed his success to consistent effort and smart preparation.

He is now preparing for JEE Advanced with the aim of securing admission to an IIT. Yashvardhan Kadwasra from Sri Ganganagar has secured the 11th All India Rank in JEE Main 2026.

Yashvardhan attributed his success to dedication and smart preparation. He engaged in 8 hours of daily self-study alongside receiving coaching through the online platforms of two different institutes. Without spending hours at a physical coaching centre, he achieved a top rank through consistent daily study at home.

Yashvardhan's father, Prof. Rajendra Kumar Kadwasra, serves as a Professor and Head of the Department of Botany at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government College, Sri Ganganagar. Meanwhile, his mother, Suman, works as the Principal at the Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, Sawantsar.

Furthermore, his elder brother, Aditya, secured the 54th rank in the NEET examination and is currently pursuing medical studies in his fourth semester at AIIMS Delhi. His brother's success served as an inspiration for Yashvardhan. Yashvardhan has now immersed himself in preparing for JEE Advanced and dreams of securing admission to an IIT. JEE Main was conducted in the January and April sessions.

Along with the release of the All India Ranks for students in the JEE Main examination results, information regarding the 2.5 lakh students who have qualified for JEE Advanced has also been published.

The number of students achieving a 100 percentile across various states and Union Territories of the country has also been released.

Last year, in 2025, a total of 24 students achieved a 100 percentile. Rajasthan produced the highest number of top scorers, 7 students, in JEE Main 2025.

Rajasthan continues to perform strongly in national-level engineering entrance exams. In 2025, the state recorded the highest number of students achieving 100 percentile. Qualified candidates will now appear for JEE Advanced, the gateway to premier engineering institutions, including the IITs.