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France Approves Entry for Palestinian Activist After EU Pressure
(MENAFN) France has reversed an earlier decision and issued a national visa to Palestinian human rights activist Shawan Jabarin after mounting criticism from European lawmakers, according to comments from a French member of the European Parliament.
Mounir Satouri wrote on X that he “takes note” of France’s decision to finally grant the visa, adding that authorities should fully explain why the entry request was initially denied and remove any remaining barriers to a Schengen visa.
Jabarin, who leads the West Bank-based human rights organization Al-Haq, had previously been refused entry by French authorities despite being invited to participate in a session of the European Parliament’s Human Rights Subcommittee in Strasbourg.
The initial refusal prompted strong condemnation from seven international non-governmental organizations, including Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights. They described the move as “a clear attack” on human rights and a “worrying setback,” as stated by reports.
In a joint statement, the groups said the last-minute visa denial prevented Jabarin from engaging in meetings with French parliamentary representatives, civil society organizations, and officials from the Foreign Ministry, limiting his ability to carry out his work as a human rights defender.
They also warned that such decisions risk sending a negative signal amid what they described as growing challenges to international law, framing the case as part of a broader pattern of restrictions affecting human rights advocates.
Mounir Satouri wrote on X that he “takes note” of France’s decision to finally grant the visa, adding that authorities should fully explain why the entry request was initially denied and remove any remaining barriers to a Schengen visa.
Jabarin, who leads the West Bank-based human rights organization Al-Haq, had previously been refused entry by French authorities despite being invited to participate in a session of the European Parliament’s Human Rights Subcommittee in Strasbourg.
The initial refusal prompted strong condemnation from seven international non-governmental organizations, including Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights. They described the move as “a clear attack” on human rights and a “worrying setback,” as stated by reports.
In a joint statement, the groups said the last-minute visa denial prevented Jabarin from engaging in meetings with French parliamentary representatives, civil society organizations, and officials from the Foreign Ministry, limiting his ability to carry out his work as a human rights defender.
They also warned that such decisions risk sending a negative signal amid what they described as growing challenges to international law, framing the case as part of a broader pattern of restrictions affecting human rights advocates.
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