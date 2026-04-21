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Reform UK Promises Five-Year Asylum Case Review if It Wins Power
(MENAFN) Nigel Farage announced Monday that Reform UK would carry out a comprehensive review of all asylum applications submitted over the past five years if the party wins the next general election.
Speaking at a press conference in London, Farage said he had warned of what he described as an “invasion” years earlier, adding that “even if some people at the time did not like the use of that word.”
He dismissed the UK government’s ongoing discussions with France and other European states over migration control as “completely and utterly irrelevant.”
Farage argued that current immigration outcomes show that most individuals who enter the country irregularly or overstay visas are rarely removed. “Because if you cross the English Channel by boat, or if you hide yourself in the back of a lorry, or if you come on a visitor visa or a work visa... and overstay, despite being in Britain illegally, your chances of remaining in the country stand at just over 97%,” he said.
He also criticized what he called an “illegal immigration industry,” along with parts of the legal profession, claiming that private companies profit significantly from housing asylum seekers in hotels.
Farage added that his party’s position was that taxpayers should not be required to support individuals who entered the country unlawfully, stating: “there's no way that British taxpayers and British people should have to live with a whole load of people who illegally broke into our country.”
Speaking at a press conference in London, Farage said he had warned of what he described as an “invasion” years earlier, adding that “even if some people at the time did not like the use of that word.”
He dismissed the UK government’s ongoing discussions with France and other European states over migration control as “completely and utterly irrelevant.”
Farage argued that current immigration outcomes show that most individuals who enter the country irregularly or overstay visas are rarely removed. “Because if you cross the English Channel by boat, or if you hide yourself in the back of a lorry, or if you come on a visitor visa or a work visa... and overstay, despite being in Britain illegally, your chances of remaining in the country stand at just over 97%,” he said.
He also criticized what he called an “illegal immigration industry,” along with parts of the legal profession, claiming that private companies profit significantly from housing asylum seekers in hotels.
Farage added that his party’s position was that taxpayers should not be required to support individuals who entered the country unlawfully, stating: “there's no way that British taxpayers and British people should have to live with a whole load of people who illegally broke into our country.”
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