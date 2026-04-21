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Trump Denies Receiving Iran Blockade Advice from Pakistan’s Army Chief
(MENAFN) Donald Trump denied on Monday that Pakistan’s military leadership had offered any recommendations regarding a naval blockade involving Iran, countering earlier reports of diplomatic coordination, according to statements to a media outlet.
Trump stated that Asim Munir “didn't recommend anything on the blockade,” while emphasizing its strategic impact. He said, “The blockade is very powerful, very strong. They lose $500 million a day with the blockade up,” and added, “We control it. They don’t control it.”
His remarks followed earlier accounts from Pakistani sources cited by a news agency suggesting that Munir had described the blockade as an obstacle to negotiations with Iran during a phone call, and that Trump had indicated he would consider the advice.
The diplomatic backdrop involves ongoing Pakistani mediation efforts ahead of a potential second round of US–Iran talks expected to take place in Islamabad.
Trump also said on Sunday that US representatives would travel to Islamabad for negotiations, although Iran has not confirmed participation and has reportedly insisted on lifting restrictions related to the blockade.
He further claimed that senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner, had departed for Islamabad to prepare for talks. However, these claims have been disputed by other reports suggesting some officials may still be in Washington, highlighting inconsistencies in accounts surrounding the planned negotiations.
Trump stated that Asim Munir “didn't recommend anything on the blockade,” while emphasizing its strategic impact. He said, “The blockade is very powerful, very strong. They lose $500 million a day with the blockade up,” and added, “We control it. They don’t control it.”
His remarks followed earlier accounts from Pakistani sources cited by a news agency suggesting that Munir had described the blockade as an obstacle to negotiations with Iran during a phone call, and that Trump had indicated he would consider the advice.
The diplomatic backdrop involves ongoing Pakistani mediation efforts ahead of a potential second round of US–Iran talks expected to take place in Islamabad.
Trump also said on Sunday that US representatives would travel to Islamabad for negotiations, although Iran has not confirmed participation and has reportedly insisted on lifting restrictions related to the blockade.
He further claimed that senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner, had departed for Islamabad to prepare for talks. However, these claims have been disputed by other reports suggesting some officials may still be in Washington, highlighting inconsistencies in accounts surrounding the planned negotiations.
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