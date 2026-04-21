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US, Philippines Launch Largest-Ever Joint Military Exercises
(MENAFN) The United States and the Philippines have begun their largest joint military exercises to date, marking the start of the 41st edition of the annual Balikatan drills, which will run until May 8, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
This year’s exercises involve around 17,000 personnel drawn from the Philippines, United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand. In addition, 13 other countries are participating as observers through the International Observers Program.
At the opening ceremony, Philippine Army chief Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized the strategic significance of the drills, saying: "to our allies and partners, your presence here today sends a clear and unmistakable message that security is shared and that partnership remains our strongest advantage."
For the first time, Japanese forces are participating as active contributors rather than observers, deploying roughly 1,400 troops. Japan has also sent three vessels and two aircraft, with its Self-Defense Forces reportedly planning to test-fire a Type-88 guided missile during the exercises, according to a media outlet.
The drills will also include simulated firing of the Indian-made BrahMos cruise missile system during a maritime strike phase, as reported by the Philippine News Agency. The system is operated by the Philippines after it became the first export customer in 2022, in a deal worth approximately $375 million, with initial batteries delivered in April 2024.
This year’s exercises involve around 17,000 personnel drawn from the Philippines, United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand. In addition, 13 other countries are participating as observers through the International Observers Program.
At the opening ceremony, Philippine Army chief Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized the strategic significance of the drills, saying: "to our allies and partners, your presence here today sends a clear and unmistakable message that security is shared and that partnership remains our strongest advantage."
For the first time, Japanese forces are participating as active contributors rather than observers, deploying roughly 1,400 troops. Japan has also sent three vessels and two aircraft, with its Self-Defense Forces reportedly planning to test-fire a Type-88 guided missile during the exercises, according to a media outlet.
The drills will also include simulated firing of the Indian-made BrahMos cruise missile system during a maritime strike phase, as reported by the Philippine News Agency. The system is operated by the Philippines after it became the first export customer in 2022, in a deal worth approximately $375 million, with initial batteries delivered in April 2024.
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