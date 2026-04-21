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U.S. Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to Leave Trump Administration
(MENAFN) U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is leaving the Trump administration to pursue a private sector opportunity, the White House confirmed Monday, marking the third Cabinet-level departure since March.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung lauded the outgoing secretary in a post on X, the American social media platform, stating: "She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives."
Cheung confirmed that Keith Sonderling would assume the duties of acting labor secretary in her absence.
Chavez-DeRemer, a former congresswoman from Oregon, had set an ambitious tone during her Senate confirmation hearing last year, vowing to champion both workers and the businesses underpinning the U.S. economy. Central to her vision was expanding access to vocational and skills-based education.
"To rebuild confidence and strengthen our workforce, we must invest in educational pathways beyond the traditional four-year degree, ensuring that every American worker has access to the skills and training for long-term success," she said.
The departing secretary also made clear her belief that the existing framework of labor legislation was overdue for reform. She said she believed labor laws needed to be updated and modernized to reflect today's workforce and business environment.
Her exit caps a turbulent stretch for President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Chavez-DeRemer becomes the third secretary to depart in as many months — following Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who left in March, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who stepped down earlier this month.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung lauded the outgoing secretary in a post on X, the American social media platform, stating: "She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives."
Cheung confirmed that Keith Sonderling would assume the duties of acting labor secretary in her absence.
Chavez-DeRemer, a former congresswoman from Oregon, had set an ambitious tone during her Senate confirmation hearing last year, vowing to champion both workers and the businesses underpinning the U.S. economy. Central to her vision was expanding access to vocational and skills-based education.
"To rebuild confidence and strengthen our workforce, we must invest in educational pathways beyond the traditional four-year degree, ensuring that every American worker has access to the skills and training for long-term success," she said.
The departing secretary also made clear her belief that the existing framework of labor legislation was overdue for reform. She said she believed labor laws needed to be updated and modernized to reflect today's workforce and business environment.
Her exit caps a turbulent stretch for President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Chavez-DeRemer becomes the third secretary to depart in as many months — following Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who left in March, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who stepped down earlier this month.
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