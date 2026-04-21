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Trump Claims Breakthrough Iran Deal Will Be Signed in Pakistan Capital

Trump Claims Breakthrough Iran Deal Will Be Signed in Pakistan Capital


2026-04-21 02:09:10
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran would be signed “tonight” in Islamabad, though participation from Tehran remains unconfirmed, according to remarks made in media interviews.

Speaking to a media outlet in a phone interview on Sunday, Trump asserted that a deal would be finalized, while also issuing a warning that if no agreement is reached he would “blow up every single power plant and bridge in Iran.”

Iran has not verified the claim or confirmed whether it will send a delegation to Islamabad.

However, sources cited by Pakistani officials told another media outlet that Tehran was “willing for a second round,” while emphasizing that “no decision has been taken about” participation.

In a separate interview with a news agency, Trump described it as “highly unlikely” that he would extend a two-week ceasefire if no deal is reached before its deadline, which he said expires “Wednesday evening Washington time.”

He also indicated that the situation around the Strait of Hormuz would remain unresolved until a broader agreement is achieved, suggesting continued pressure on Tehran during negotiations.

In additional comments to a public broadcaster, Trump warned that “lots of bombs start going off” if the ceasefire collapses without a deal. He reiterated that the primary objective of the talks is preventing nuclear weapons development, stating: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

At the same time, he acknowledged uncertainty over Iran’s participation, saying, “They're supposed to be there. We agreed to be there ... if they're not there, that's fine too.”

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