403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Demands Answers as 2 US Embassy Staff Die in Drug Operation
(MENAFN) Mexico has formally requested information from Washington following the deaths of two U.S. Embassy officials who perished alongside two Mexican agents in the immediate aftermath of an anti-narcotics operation in the northwestern state of Chihuahua, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday.
The four individuals — including the director of Mexico's State Investigations Agency (AEI) — died Sunday afternoon when the vehicle transporting them plunged into a ravine following a raid on suspected drug manufacturing laboratories in El Pinal, a remote mountain community in Chihuahua. State prosecutors confirmed that authorities had targeted and searched narcotics production facilities at the site before the fatal accident occurred.
Sheinbaum, visibly caught off guard by the operation, made clear that Mexico City had no prior knowledge of the mission.
"We were not aware of it. It was a decision by the government of Chihuahua," she told a press conference.
"We had no knowledge of any direct collaboration between the state of Chihuahua and personnel from the US Embassy in Mexico," she added.
The Mexican president confirmed her government had launched a parallel inquiry to determine whether national security laws had been breached.
"We are requesting all the information from the government of Chihuahua and also from the United States government, and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law," Sheinbaum said.
Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Jauregui Moreno offered a conflicting account, denying that the Mexican agents had participated in the raid itself — insisting instead that they had traveled to a nearby community to conduct drone training exercises. Moreno nonetheless defended the broader framework of cross-border security cooperation while drawing a firm line on sovereignty.
"We are very respectful of this country's sovereignty and of the non-intervention of any agents who are not nationals directly in these types of operations, although there is cooperation in other programs given that this is a border state," Moreno said.
Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's standing policy against joint security operations with U.S. personnel — a position that now sits at the center of an escalating diplomatic inquiry as both governments race to piece together the full account of what unfolded in the Chihuahua mountains.
The four individuals — including the director of Mexico's State Investigations Agency (AEI) — died Sunday afternoon when the vehicle transporting them plunged into a ravine following a raid on suspected drug manufacturing laboratories in El Pinal, a remote mountain community in Chihuahua. State prosecutors confirmed that authorities had targeted and searched narcotics production facilities at the site before the fatal accident occurred.
Sheinbaum, visibly caught off guard by the operation, made clear that Mexico City had no prior knowledge of the mission.
"We were not aware of it. It was a decision by the government of Chihuahua," she told a press conference.
"We had no knowledge of any direct collaboration between the state of Chihuahua and personnel from the US Embassy in Mexico," she added.
The Mexican president confirmed her government had launched a parallel inquiry to determine whether national security laws had been breached.
"We are requesting all the information from the government of Chihuahua and also from the United States government, and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law," Sheinbaum said.
Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Jauregui Moreno offered a conflicting account, denying that the Mexican agents had participated in the raid itself — insisting instead that they had traveled to a nearby community to conduct drone training exercises. Moreno nonetheless defended the broader framework of cross-border security cooperation while drawing a firm line on sovereignty.
"We are very respectful of this country's sovereignty and of the non-intervention of any agents who are not nationals directly in these types of operations, although there is cooperation in other programs given that this is a border state," Moreno said.
Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's standing policy against joint security operations with U.S. personnel — a position that now sits at the center of an escalating diplomatic inquiry as both governments race to piece together the full account of what unfolded in the Chihuahua mountains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment