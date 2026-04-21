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Pakistan Anticipates Diplomatic Progress on Hormuz Strait Issue
(MENAFN) Pakistan is anticipating what officials described as a “positive development soon” regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz, following recent high-level diplomatic engagement involving its military leadership and the United States, according to government sources cited anonymously.
The remarks come amid intensified behind-the-scenes diplomacy aimed at facilitating a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, which is expected to take place in Islamabad in the near future.
Sources said that Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, held a phone conversation with Donald Trump during which he discussed mediation efforts and concerns over restrictions affecting maritime access through the strategic waterway.
According to the same accounts, Trump indicated he would “consider advice” from Munir, who reportedly characterized ongoing restrictions in the strait as an obstacle to progress in potential talks with Iran.
The Strait of Hormuz has reportedly experienced fluctuating levels of disruption in recent weeks amid heightened regional tensions involving strikes and countermeasures linked to developments between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Sources further claimed that Iranian authorities briefly announced the waterway open before reversing course shortly afterward, following new statements from Washington regarding continued restrictions on Iranian port activity.
They also reported an incident involving the detention of an Iranian cargo vessel by US forces after a confrontation at sea, adding to already heightened tensions in the region.
The remarks come amid intensified behind-the-scenes diplomacy aimed at facilitating a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, which is expected to take place in Islamabad in the near future.
Sources said that Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, held a phone conversation with Donald Trump during which he discussed mediation efforts and concerns over restrictions affecting maritime access through the strategic waterway.
According to the same accounts, Trump indicated he would “consider advice” from Munir, who reportedly characterized ongoing restrictions in the strait as an obstacle to progress in potential talks with Iran.
The Strait of Hormuz has reportedly experienced fluctuating levels of disruption in recent weeks amid heightened regional tensions involving strikes and countermeasures linked to developments between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Sources further claimed that Iranian authorities briefly announced the waterway open before reversing course shortly afterward, following new statements from Washington regarding continued restrictions on Iranian port activity.
They also reported an incident involving the detention of an Iranian cargo vessel by US forces after a confrontation at sea, adding to already heightened tensions in the region.
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