Trump Warns Iran To Negotiate Or Face Problems, Insists On No Nuclear Arms

Donald Trump warned that Iran would face consequences“it has never seen before” if it refuses to negotiate with the United States.

“If Iran does not negotiate, it will face problems it has never encountered,” Trump said in a media interview, signalling a tougher stance as tensions escalate.

His comments come amid a deepening standoff between Washington and Tehran, with diplomacy showing little progress.

Earlier, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of trying to turn negotiations into“surrender talks” through a naval blockade and alleged ceasefire violations.

Ghalibaf said Iran would not negotiate under threat and warned that Tehran had prepared“new cards on the battlefield” in recent weeks.

Abbas Araghchi echoed that position, saying Iran would not enter talks under what he described as a“shadow of threat,” and warning of escalation if negotiations fail.

Trump also said a potential nuclear agreement could be signed in Pakistan, though no negotiations have been confirmed so far.

Tensions surged after U.S. forces seized an Iranian commercial vessel, saying it attempted to bypass maritime restrictions linked to the ongoing crisis.

Tehran condemned the move as“armed piracy,” warning it would respond and linking the incident to broader U.S. pressure tactics.

Following the seizure, Iranian forces reportedly launched drones toward U.S. naval vessels operating in nearby waters.

While no confirmed damage has been reported, the incident raised fears of escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

Previous rounds of talks between Iran and the United States in Pakistan ended without a comprehensive agreement after hours of negotiations.

Key disagreements remain over sanctions relief, security guarantees and maritime access. Analysts say rising military incidents and hardened rhetoric on both sides are narrowing diplomatic options, increasing the risk of renewed confrontation despite ongoing mediation efforts.