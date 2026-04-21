GT Vs MI Highlights: Tilak Varma's Century Powers Mumbai Indians To Massive Win IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians delivered a dominant performance as Tilak Varma smashed a sensational century against Gujarat Titans. A blistering finish powered MI to 199, before bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah dismantled GT for just 100, sealing a massive win. 0:00 Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by a massive 99 runs 1:20 Hardik Pandya fails to make a big impact with the bat 2:20 Jasprit Bumrah strikes on the very first ball

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