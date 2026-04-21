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UAE Says They Foiled Plot by Iran-Linked Group Against State Security
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday that its security services had dismantled what it described as a “terrorist” organization allegedly connected to Iran, which it said was preparing activities aimed at undermining internal stability.
According to a state news agency, the UAE’s State Security Service reported that the group consisted of 27 individuals involved in covert operations intended to threaten national unity and disrupt public safety through planned acts described as “terrorist and sabotage operations.”
Authorities stated that their investigation linked the network to Iran’s “Wilayat al-Faqih” ideological framework. Officials said members of the group had adopted extremist views and engaged in efforts to recruit individuals through secret meetings coordinated with external actors, with the alleged goal of gaining access to sensitive locations.
The report further claimed that suspects held meetings both inside and outside the UAE with individuals and organizations described by authorities as suspicious, aiming to spread misleading narratives among young Emiratis and encourage recruitment in support of foreign interests.
In addition, the news agency said the group had raised funds through informal channels and transferred them to entities abroad that were under suspicion of involvement in related activities.
According to a state news agency, the UAE’s State Security Service reported that the group consisted of 27 individuals involved in covert operations intended to threaten national unity and disrupt public safety through planned acts described as “terrorist and sabotage operations.”
Authorities stated that their investigation linked the network to Iran’s “Wilayat al-Faqih” ideological framework. Officials said members of the group had adopted extremist views and engaged in efforts to recruit individuals through secret meetings coordinated with external actors, with the alleged goal of gaining access to sensitive locations.
The report further claimed that suspects held meetings both inside and outside the UAE with individuals and organizations described by authorities as suspicious, aiming to spread misleading narratives among young Emiratis and encourage recruitment in support of foreign interests.
In addition, the news agency said the group had raised funds through informal channels and transferred them to entities abroad that were under suspicion of involvement in related activities.
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