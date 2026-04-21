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Israel Renews Its Violation for Gaza’s Truce, Killing Two People
(MENAFN) Health officials in Gaza Strip reported Monday that two more Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire within the last 24 hours, pushing the overall number of deaths since October 2023 to 72,553.
In a daily update, the Health Ministry stated that hospitals had received the bodies of two victims along with 22 individuals who were injured during the same period.
While the ministry did not provide details on how the latest fatalities occurred, it said Israeli forces have continued breaching the ceasefire established in October 2025 through ongoing shelling and shootings, leading to additional casualties.
According to the ministry, 777 Palestinians have lost their lives and 2,193 others have been wounded since the truce took effect.
The cumulative number of injured since the start of the war in October 2023 has now reached 172,296, based on official figures.
The ceasefire came after two years of what was described as a genocidal conflict that began on Oct. 8, 2023, resulting in massive devastation. Around 90% of civilian infrastructure across Gaza has reportedly been damaged or destroyed, with reconstruction costs estimated by the United Nations at approximately $70 billion.
In a daily update, the Health Ministry stated that hospitals had received the bodies of two victims along with 22 individuals who were injured during the same period.
While the ministry did not provide details on how the latest fatalities occurred, it said Israeli forces have continued breaching the ceasefire established in October 2025 through ongoing shelling and shootings, leading to additional casualties.
According to the ministry, 777 Palestinians have lost their lives and 2,193 others have been wounded since the truce took effect.
The cumulative number of injured since the start of the war in October 2023 has now reached 172,296, based on official figures.
The ceasefire came after two years of what was described as a genocidal conflict that began on Oct. 8, 2023, resulting in massive devastation. Around 90% of civilian infrastructure across Gaza has reportedly been damaged or destroyed, with reconstruction costs estimated by the United Nations at approximately $70 billion.
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