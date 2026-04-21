WHO Says AI Use In Health Care Gaining Ground Across EU

MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, April 21 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining ground in health care systems across the European Union, with all 27 member states identifying better patient care as a key driver of AI development and most already deploying AI tools in clinical settings, according to a new report released by the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe.

Described by WHO/Europe as the first comprehensive review of its kind focused specifically on the EU, the report was based on data collected between June 2024 and March 2025 under a multi-year funding agreement with the European Commission.

According to the report, 74 per cent of EU countries are already using AI-assisted diagnostics, including tools for medical imaging, disease detection and clinical decision-making. Another 63 per cent are using chatbots to support patient engagement.

Nearly half of EU member states have also created dedicated professional roles for AI and data science in health, while several countries are planning to introduce or expand AI training programs, reports Xinhua news agency.

WHO/Europe, which is headquartered in Copenhagen, said the findings point to a growing focus on workforce readiness as AI becomes more embedded in clinical practice.

Countries are increasingly incorporating AI literacy into both pre-service education and continuous professional development to help health workers engage with the technology critically, maintain standards of care and uphold accountability in AI-assisted decision-making.

The report also highlighted the importance of public and stakeholder involvement in AI governance. It said 81 per cent of EU member states are already actively involving stakeholders in shaping AI governance in health. Wider consultation with patients and the public, it added, would help strengthen trust and ensure AI tools reflect the needs of those they serve.

The report urged governments to prioritise three areas: strengthening workforce readiness through education and training on AI fundamentals, ethics and data governance; ensuring inclusive and transparent engagement by involving health professionals, patients and the public in AI policy development; and establishing centres of excellence to test technologies, share best practices and develop common standards for safe and equitable implementation.